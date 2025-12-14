North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $271.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

