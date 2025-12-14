Tribridge Partners Financial LLC Invests $15.54 Million in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF $CGCV

Tribridge Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 543,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,536,000. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC owned 3.31% of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCV opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.0894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

