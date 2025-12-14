Tribridge Partners Financial LLC Invests $15.54 Million in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF $CGCV

Tribridge Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 543,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,536,000. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC owned 3.31% of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:CGCV opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.
Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Profile
The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Finance Stocks to Buy on Rising 10-Year Treasury Rates
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Disney’s $1 Billion Deal Brings Its Magic to OpenAI
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.