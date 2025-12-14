Tribridge Partners Financial LLC Makes New $4.35 Million Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Tribridge Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 53,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,968,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $43.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

