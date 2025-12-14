Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,176 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $211.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $212.27. The company has a market capitalization of $509.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

