BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF $BKUI Stock Holdings Raised by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,676 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF makes up approximately 13.7% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 40.45% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF worth $94,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $918,000. ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $50.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.