Total Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the period. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 328.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 336.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of ETHA stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.