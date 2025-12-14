Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,281 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Danaher worth $158,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,004,424,000 after acquiring an additional 788,499 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after buying an additional 612,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,697,800,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $1,979,503,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE DHR opened at $226.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.78. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.