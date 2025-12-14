459,795 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 459,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,742,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,151,000 after purchasing an additional 502,122 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,325,000 after buying an additional 323,185 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

