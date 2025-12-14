Wellington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,800 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Wellington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.4% of Wellington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

