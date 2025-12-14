Infini Capital Management Ltd Takes $5.23 Million Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,000. Amer Sports accounts for approximately 3.5% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 9,512.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 54,505 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amer Sports by 3,375.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Amer Sports by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 713,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after buying an additional 87,786 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AS shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amer Sports from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Nomura set a $39.80 price target on Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.34.

Amer Sports Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Amer Sports had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

