Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,753,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 741,278 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises approximately 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.16% of Trimble worth $209,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 5,790.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.31.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $610,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,996.83. This represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 616 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $50,505.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,694.07. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,729 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

