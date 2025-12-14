Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 15% – Here’s Why

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) fell 15% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. 2,733,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 569,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.30.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

