Rexford Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,491 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after buying an additional 2,486,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $528,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $341.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

