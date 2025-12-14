Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $96.50 and last traded at $98.21. 9,220,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 11,552,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $105.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.37.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,240 shares of company stock worth $943,985. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 327.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 408.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

