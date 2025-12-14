Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 18.5% – Here’s What Happened

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 749,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 788% from the average session volume of 84,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Down 18.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

