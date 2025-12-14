75,112 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Bought by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,276,000. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.0% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,248,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.10.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $156.10 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $157.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

