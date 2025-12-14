Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Down 13.8% – Should You Sell?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 187.90 and last traded at GBX 188.50. Approximately 4,099,411 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,862,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.80.
Alphawave IP Group Stock Down 13.8%
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 191.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 181.52.
Insider Activity
In other Alphawave IP Group news, insider Rahul Mathur acquired 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 147 per share, with a total value of £2,654.82. Corporate insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile
Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.
