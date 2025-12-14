MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Buys Shares of 42,742 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,426,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 197,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Price Performance
NYSE ANET opened at $124.83 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.68. The firm has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,343,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 542,400 shares in the company, valued at $69,758,064. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,162.35. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 274,464 shares of company stock worth $38,250,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
