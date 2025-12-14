MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Buys Shares of 42,742 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,426,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 197,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $124.83 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.68. The firm has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,343,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 542,400 shares in the company, valued at $69,758,064. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,162.35. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 274,464 shares of company stock worth $38,250,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

