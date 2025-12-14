MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Takes Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,769,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,166,154,000 after buying an additional 4,231,140 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Comcast by 18.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,971,309,000 after buying an additional 17,054,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,528,361,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,154,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,289,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

