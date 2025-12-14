MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Buys New Position in GE Aerospace $GE

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 18.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.3% in the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.94.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 4.1%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $300.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.24. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The company has a market cap of $316.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

