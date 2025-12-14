18,057 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Acquired by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,057 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $259.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.68 and its 200 day moving average is $199.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $276.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,653.89. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,609 shares of company stock worth $2,044,898 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.74.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

