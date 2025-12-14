Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,249 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,778,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Expedia Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Expedia Group by 114.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 240 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $274.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $282.96.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 64.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,379,489.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,328. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $212.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.78.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

