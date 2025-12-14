IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,203 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amazon Com Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,705,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,104,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at $114,767,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 8,150.0% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 21.5% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 102,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 20,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,124.60. The trade was a 24.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,285,364.24. This represents a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IONQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

IonQ Price Performance

IONQ opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.62. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

