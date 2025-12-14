Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $111.52 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

