Stark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Stark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Stark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 70,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,812,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $398,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

