Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 7,443 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.55.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $223.45 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $394.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 496.97%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

