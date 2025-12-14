Midwestern Financial LLC IA Invests $4.85 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Midwestern Financial LLC IA purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 4.6% of Midwestern Financial LLC IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,142,000 after buying an additional 152,942 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 767,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after buying an additional 423,990 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 325,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 97,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 47,650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

