TT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,961 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

ANGL stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.1471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

