TT Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 51.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total value of $167,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,118.58. This trade represents a 35.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,500. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $168.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.17. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 7.49%.Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TXRH. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

