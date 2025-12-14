TT Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $131,115,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,540,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,668,000 after acquiring an additional 367,420 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 562.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,642,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 209,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,537,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.6%
NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $20.15.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
