Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,294 McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 60.1% in the second quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $1,824,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,116,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $316.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.70. The firm has a market cap of $225.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total transaction of $2,006,218.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,133. This trade represents a 58.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,030 shares of company stock worth $12,240,570. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

