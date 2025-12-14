9,096 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Bought by Stark Wealth Management LLC

Stark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Stark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,545,000 after buying an additional 1,094,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,942,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,986,000 after purchasing an additional 168,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM opened at $249.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.78 and its 200-day moving average is $245.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

