32,364 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Bought by TT Capital Management LLC

TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $32.72.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

