TT Capital Management LLC Makes New $986,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 419,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,444,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 183,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 69,397 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

