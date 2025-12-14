Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategent Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 179,002 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.01.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

