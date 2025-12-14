75,077 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC Purchased by TT Capital Management LLC

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $41,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 3.2%

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $217.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.