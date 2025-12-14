187,658 Shares in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI Acquired by TT Capital Management LLC

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 187,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,755,000. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF makes up 3.2% of TT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. TT Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 11,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA JSI opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $53.15.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.