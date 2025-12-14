21,720 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,247,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,187 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,345,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,888,000 after purchasing an additional 675,521 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,771,000. Finally, First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,574,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $75.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

