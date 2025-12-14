JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA is Tull Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tull Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 15.9% of Tull Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tull Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $34,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

