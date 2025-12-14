Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Sells 20,110 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $108,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,216,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,063,916,000 after purchasing an additional 411,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,244,071,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $471.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

