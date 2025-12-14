TT Capital Management LLC Buys 28,988 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

TT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 636.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of TT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,214,000 after buying an additional 53,098 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.69 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.3223 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

