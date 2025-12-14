Tull Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Tull Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Tull Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.85 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $107.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

