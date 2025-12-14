TT Capital Management LLC Invests $5.01 Million in Phillips 66 $PSX

TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.7% of TT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,368,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,531,702,000 after buying an additional 5,978,841 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $281,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $4,952,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $292,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,455.84. The trade was a 31.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 86,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $144.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.