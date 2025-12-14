Citigroup Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $370.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $375.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

Oracle Stock Down 4.6%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $189.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $540.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 171,513 shares of company stock valued at $50,397,893 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

