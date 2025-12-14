MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 480.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 267,625 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $176.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Arete Research set a $125.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.