Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,754 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.49% of NVR worth $102,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $59,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 14 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,522.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7,453.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7,651.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.16. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $8,780.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $130.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,530.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.