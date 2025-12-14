Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $9.31 Million Investment in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 128,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Timken as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 13.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,968,000 after buying an additional 455,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Timken by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 133,674 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,088,000 after buying an additional 46,090 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,053,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,299,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,387,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Down 1.6%

TKR stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Timken Company has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $89.21.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on shares of Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Timken

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,283,272.11. Following the transaction, the director owned 266,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,310.26. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.