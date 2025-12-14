Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,185 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $2,262,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2,679.0% in the 1st quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 90,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 86,799 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after buying an additional 93,359 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $280.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.98 and a 200-day moving average of $266.56. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $287.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

