Munro Partners Takes $7.96 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Munro Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $391.07 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

