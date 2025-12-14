Provident Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $317.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.78. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.85.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

